JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

