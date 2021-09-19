Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDMN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

