Keep Network (KEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.07 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $257.43 million and $19.07 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00127787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

