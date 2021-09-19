KeeperDAO Trading Down 15.4% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $161.12 or 0.00340952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $99.51 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00129391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046559 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

