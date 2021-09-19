KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.87.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

TECH stock opened at $534.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.13. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $24,836,635. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

