KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

