Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,425,000 after purchasing an additional 385,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

