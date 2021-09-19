KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $450.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $425.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLAC stock opened at $369.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.47. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

