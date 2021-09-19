Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

KHOLY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

