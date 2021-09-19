Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.05. 5,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 126,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
