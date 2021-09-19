Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.05. 5,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 126,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

