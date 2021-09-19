Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNOS stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

