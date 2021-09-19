Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNOS stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
