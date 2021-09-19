Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

