Laurence Reid Acquires 10,000 Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,388,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.