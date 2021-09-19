Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 20th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

