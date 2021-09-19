Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,251,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 7,117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,170.7 days.

Shares of FINMF opened at $8.22 on Friday. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

