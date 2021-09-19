Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

