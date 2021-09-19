Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $108,457.63 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $108,457.63 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,466.37 or 0.99944305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00089501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

