Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up to $322.52

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $322.52, but opened at $339.60. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $343.62, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $126,928,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

