LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $68.24 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LivePerson by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

