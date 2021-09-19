Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

