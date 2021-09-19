Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $775,330.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.44 million and $775,330.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,511,494 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

