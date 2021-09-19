Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $76,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.38. 1,037,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,290. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.