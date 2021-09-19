Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 463,859 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 6.70% of Hawaiian worth $83,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

