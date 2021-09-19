Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,999 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Malibu Boats worth $92,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

MBUU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

