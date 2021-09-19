Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $100.57 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.54% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $100,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.