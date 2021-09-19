Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 53,169 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $132,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.52. 811,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.84. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.76 and a 12-month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

