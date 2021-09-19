Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $121,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

ACN stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,203. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.15. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

