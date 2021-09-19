Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.34. The stock had a trading volume of 973,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

