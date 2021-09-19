Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030,305 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.00% of NRG Energy worth $99,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.