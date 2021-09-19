Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.03. 5,835,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $193.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.