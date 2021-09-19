Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. 5,835,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

