Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

LULU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.55. 1,546,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.81 and its 200 day moving average is $352.44. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

