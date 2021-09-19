Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

