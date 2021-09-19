Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Lydall worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

NYSE:LDL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.33 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.