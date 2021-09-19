Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MQBKY stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.12. 14,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

