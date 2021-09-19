Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.93 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.