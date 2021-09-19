Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $79.24 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.