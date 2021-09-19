Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 590,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.