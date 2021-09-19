Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

