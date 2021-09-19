Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

