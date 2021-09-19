Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MJDLF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

