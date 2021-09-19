Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MJDLF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.