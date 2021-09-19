MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

