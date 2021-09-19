Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.71

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 10969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

