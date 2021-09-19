Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $43,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

