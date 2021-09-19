MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

