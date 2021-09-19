Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.01. Marten Transport shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

