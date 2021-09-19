Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 471,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,198,709 shares.The stock last traded at $81.20 and had previously closed at $83.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

