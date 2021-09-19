Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Up 70.5% in August

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MTTR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,359. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $28.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

