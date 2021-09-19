Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $396.82 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up about 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $396,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 487,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

