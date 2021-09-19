Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $74.13 Million Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Winmark worth $74,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINA traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $218.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

